So far, Mammootty has acted in more than 400 movies, and in the vast majority of those films, he appears as the good guy, the conventional hero. But unlike some of his contemporaries, he was never afraid to play a villain with little to no redeeming qualities, even in the 90s. An example of this is the 1994 film Vidheyan. In recent years, the number of negative roles he has taken on has increased sharply, so let us look at some of those roles and the movies.

Some Of The Best Antagonist Performances By Mammootty

1. KalamKaval – Stanley Das

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Director: Jithin K. Jose

Jithin K. Jose Streaming On: In theatres

Kalamkaval is the most recent example of Mammootty in a villainous and menacing role, and it is on top of our list because it is easily one of his best negative characters in the recent past. This role is unlike anything he has done before. He plays a wild and evil figure, a charming serial killer, a womaniser, a chain-smoking, cold-blooded murderer who kills for the thrill.

The main reason for the film’s success is the performances of Mammootty and Vinayakan. The plot itself is nothing new, and we have seen similar stories before. It does not have big action set pieces, and the camera work is not stylised. But the performances keep you fully captivated. His slang, dialogue delivery, and overall presence make him truly live as the villain Stanley Das.

The film has several flaws, including a lack of depth for the victims, but even then, Mammootty’s performance makes all the difference.

2. Bramayugam – Kodumon Potti or Chathan

IMDb Rating: 7.7

7.7 Director: Rahul Sadasivan

Rahul Sadasivan Streaming On: Sonyliv

We initially debated whether Bramayugam or Kalamkaval deserved the top spot because both performances are equally strong, though very different in tone. Bramayugam showcased a wild and supernatural side of Mammootty, but it did not fully align with the idea of pure villainy. Even though he plays a shape-shifting antagonist, the absolute evil seen in Kalamkaval is not present in Bramayugam. His character there is more of a cursed creature, a tyrant who dominates everything within his territory, and Mammootty delivers that supernatural presence with complete conviction.

3. Puzhu – Kuttan

IMDB Rating: 6.2

6.2 Director: Ratheena PT

Ratheena PT Streaming On: Sonyliv

In Puzhu, we see Mammootty as a concerned single parent who is also a high-ranking police officer and part of the upper sections of society in terms of financial strength, social connections and caste biases. He is estranged from his sister for reasons that may seem superficial to others, but for him, they run deep. He is raising his son in a society that is rapidly changing, where acceptance of others is growing, yet he continues to hold on to the past. At the same time, the demons from his years in service and the choices he once made continue to haunt him.

Together, these elements form a layered and tense, psychologically character-driven thriller. The film has its flaws, but Mammootty’s performance stands out. His character has real depth, and he brings it to life with complete conviction.

4. Rorschach – Luke Antony

IMDb Rating: 6.7

6.7 Director: Nissam Basheer

Nissam Basheer Streaming On: JioHotstar

For some viewers, Luke Antony may not immediately appear to be a villain. But when you look closely, his actions reveal a darker side. He seeks revenge on a man who is already dead, and he directs that anger toward the people the dead man loved. Luke himself is going through a psychological crisis, and the choices he makes are harmful and destructive. Overall, he functions as a negative character, though not one who is purely evil at heart.

