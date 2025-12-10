JioHotstar has rolled out its Telugu lineup for 2026, and the list is packed with returning favourites and new stories. The platform has long supported Telugu originals, but this selection marks a notable increase in scale. Several known actors, directors and writers from the Telugu industry are now part of the new slate, which includes Save the Tigers Season 3, Moodu Lantharlu, Varam, Vishaka, Vikram on Duty and Batchmates.

Telugu Slate 2026 Brings Drama, Emotion & New Voices

Save the Tigers remains one of the most-watched Telugu shows on JioHotstar, and the third season is ready to join the lineup. The streamer has shared a small teaser featuring Priyadarshi, Chaitanya Krishna and Abhinav Gomatam. The three characters look stressed this time as their wives take charge and enjoy life in their own bold style.

Moodu Lantharlu is another substantial addition. The comedy is set in the late 1990s in the combined state of Andhra Pradesh during the liquor ban period introduced by the then Chief Minister, NTR. The story follows the confusion and chaos that unfold in the town after the ban. Sai Kumar, Aishwarya Rajesh and Karthik Rathnam lead the cast, and Gopala Krishna directs the series.

Varam is part of the new slate and brings a different flavour to the platform. The drama follows a man who discovers an unusual ability, and his life changes overnight as he becomes wealthy. The series examines how sudden power influences a person and the choices that follow.

Vishaka marks Kajal Aggarwal’s Telugu digital debut. The story is written by BVS Ravi and directed by Sudheer Varma. Kajal plays a mother who is willing to go to any length to save her children. The makers have kept the visuals hidden for now, but the writer has hinted that this may turn out to be one of her most powerful roles.

Vikram on Duty follows the journey of a sincere police officer played by Bigg Boss Telugu winner Nikhil Maliyakkal. He is assigned a difficult case right at the start of his service, and the series tracks how he handles the pressure.

Batchmates completes the slate with a youthful twist. The story takes place in a college and revolves around friendships, first love and the small moments that shape young adults. The cast includes newcomers, and the first glimpse released by the makers shows a light and relatable tone.

