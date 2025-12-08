We are inching toward the end of the year, and a new week is already here, which means fresh OTT releases are on the horizon. The number of picks is low this time, but Netflix and JioHotstar are bringing three new titles each. Apple TV Plus has a long-awaited series about car racing, JioHotstar has a superhero film, SonyLIV offers an inspirational title, and there is plenty more. To view the titles, release dates, platforms, and plots, simply scroll down.

Netflix

Man vs Baby (English) – December 11

A baby is unexpectedly left behind at a school, and Rowan Atkinson’s character suddenly finds himself responsible for the little one. At the very same time, he has promised to house sit for a high-end client who expects absolute perfection. Juggling a pristine luxury home and a messy baby becomes a challenge.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (English) – December 12

In Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Private investigator Benoit Blanc faces a baffling new mystery. Monsignor Jefferson Wicks has been found stabbed inside a storage closet near the altar, a room that was locked from within. The murder took place during Sunday service, with the congregation just steps away.

Single Papa (Hindi) – December 12

Kunal Kemmu plays Gaurav Gehlot, a man-child in his thirties who is going through a divorce because his wife does not want a child, while he does. Her reason is simple. She feels his immaturity makes him unfit for fatherhood. Determined to prove otherwise, Gaurav decides to adopt a child and become a single parent. However, his family is completely against the idea, convinced that he still lacks the necessary qualities to be a responsible father.

JioHotstar

Superman (English) – December 11

In Superman, a young Clark Kent balances life at the Daily Planet with stepping in to save Metropolis whenever danger strikes. But something has changed. His enemies are suddenly stronger, smarter, and eerily capable of predicting his every move. After a near defeat, the Fortress of Solitude is breached, and long-hidden truths about his past come to light. With his secret exposed and the public turning against him, Superman faces the greatest crisis of his life. He is in a world that no longer trusts him.

Percy Jackson And The Olympians Season 2 Episodes 1 & 2 (English) – December 10

In the second season, Percy Jackson has to face new challenges. His best friend has gone missing, and the magical tree that protects the camp has been poisoned, meaning the campers can now be attacked by monsters. He must embark on a quest to the Sea of Monsters alongside a few acquaintances.

The Great Shamsuddin Family (Hindi) – December 12

The protagonist is racing against time. She has only one day left to finish an important assignment that will determine whether she can go to the United States. But on the very day she plans to complete everything, her entire family shows up. Her mother, her aunties, her cousins, and everyone else arrive with their own problems, pulling her in different directions and distracting her from the work that could change her life.

Sonyliv

Real Kashmir Football Club (Hindi) – December 09

This series takes us through the process of establishing the first football club in Kashmir’s history and the hurdles they had to overcome to transform it into a professional team that earned recognition nationwide.

Zee5

Saali Mohabbat (Hindi) – December 12

The protagonist, a housewife, learns of her husband’s infidelity while attending a high society luncheon. There, she begins to recount the tale of a modest woman from a small town who seeks revenge on her unfaithful spouse. But is it merely a story she narrates, or is it, perhaps, a quiet confession in disguise?

Prime Video

Merv (English) – December 10

A couple breaks up, and naturally, the question of who gets their dog comes up. They decide to share custody, but the dog becomes depressed after the split. The film follows their attempts to lift the dog’s spirits, and in the process, the possibility of the couple finding their way back to each other quietly begins to surface.

Apple TV

F1 (English) – December 12

Brad Pitt plays a former F1 racer who left the sport after a major accident. Years later, he returns to the track to help revive a failing team owned by an old friend. His role is to mentor a young rookie with raw talent, but the real question is whether they can rise above their challenges and work past their differences to make a comeback.

#F1TheMovie is streaming exclusively on Apple TV starting December 12. pic.twitter.com/ehF0Kmqpe3 — Apple TV (@AppleTV) October 13, 2025

