Several Indian superstars have struggled to regain their form in the post-COVID era, and Mammootty is one such superstar. Despite featuring in over a dozen theatrical releases, the Mollywood legend has failed to make a strong impact. Yes, he has tasted some box office successes, but overall, his track record has been underwhelming, with only five successful films. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Despite some successes, Mammuka had an underwhelming box office run post-COVID

The post-COVID run of Mammuka began with a super hit film in the form of Bheeshma Parvam. Made on a budget of 15 crores, it earned 43.78 crore net at the Indian box office. It was followed by two consecutive failures: CBI 5: The Brain, and Rorschach. CBI 5: The Brain was reportedly made on a budget of 15 crores, but managed to earn 13.81 crore net. It secured a losing verdict. Even Rorschach was a losing affair, earning 19 crore net against a budget of 20 crores.

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam earned 5.02 crore net against a budget of 4 crore, securing a plus verdict. Christopher was a losing affair. It earned 4.05 crore net against a budget of 8 crores. It was followed by Kannur Squad, which emerged as a clean hit at the Indian box office. It earned 40.17 crore net against a reported budget of 18 crores. Kaathal – The Core secured a plus verdict by earning 10.87 crore net against a budget of 8 crores.

Mammootty’s Agent was a big flop as it scored just 10.05 crore net, while its budget was a whopping 65 crores. Bramayugam managed to secure a plus verdict. It was made on a budget of 15 crores and earned 27.03 crore net. Turbo did a business of 34.55 crore net in India, but was a losing affair due to its reported budget of 60 crores.

Yatra, made on a reported budget of 50 crores, was a big flop. It managed to earn a dismal 6.17 crore net. Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse was a losing affair, with a net collection of 9.37 crores against a budget of 12 crores. Bazooka was a flop, earning 13.86 crore net against a cost of 28 crores.

Mammootty’s post-COVID theatrical releases and their verdicts at the Indian box office:

Bheeshma Parvam – Super hit

CBI 5: The Brain – Losing

Rorschach – Losing

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam – Plus

Christopher – Losing

Kannur Squad – Hit

Kaathal – The Core – Plus

Agent – Flop

Bramayugam – Plus

Turbo – Losing

Yatra – Flop

Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse – Losing

Bazooka – Flop

Post-COVID success ratio of Mammootty

As we can see, Mammootty tasted only five successes out of his thirteen theatrical releases in the post-COVID era. So, by using the formula of [(Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio], the success ratio of the Mollywood legend is 38.46%, which is a disappointing number. Let’s hope he bounces back strongly with Kalamkaval.

