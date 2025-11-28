Mass Jathara, starring Ravi Teja and Sreeleela in the lead roles, has ended its theatrical run. After a fair start, the film was expected to show some turnaround and gather pace over the opening weekend. Unfortunately, it didn’t show the expected jump, and on weekdays, the condition was even worse. Afterwards, it failed to bounce back and ultimately became a major disappointment at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Reception of the film

The Tollywood action comedy entertainer was theatrically released on October 31. It opened to mixed to negative reviews from critics. While Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, and others were praised for their performances, the poor writing and direction were criticised. Even among the audience, it fetched mixed reviews. Due to such reception, it failed to build any momentum during its run.

How much did Mass Jathara earn at the worldwide box office?

In India, Mass Jathara started its journey on a fair note by earning 3.1 crores, but thereafter, it failed even to earn a respectable number. After spending four weeks in theaters, the film concluded its run by earning an estimated 18.11 crore net. Including GST, it equals 21.36 crore gross. Internationally, the film was a washout with just 1.35 crore gross coming in. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing worldwide box office collection stands at 22.71 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 18.11 crores

India gross – 21.36 crores

Overseas gross – 1.35 crores

Worldwide gross – 22.71 crores

Box office verdict

Reportedly, Mass Jathara was made at a budget of 40 crores. Against this cost, it managed to earn only 18.11 crore net, thus recovering only 45.27% of the budget. It ended the run with a deficit of 54.72%, thus securing a flop verdict at the Indian box office, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Box office summary:

Budget – 40 crores

India net collection – 18.11 crores

Deficit – 21.89 crores

Deficit% – 54.72%

Verdict – Flop

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office Day 1 (India): Eyes A Spot In Top 3 Hollywood Openers Post-COVID, But Way Of Water Looks Unbeatable

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News