Sisu: Road to Revenge has slipped into the top 150 domestic earners of the year after a modest 23% lift on Tuesday, and the climb feels more like a quiet shuffle than a proud march. The Nordic action sequel arrived in theatres on November 21 after the first film found its own small but loyal crowd, yet this new chapter has been moving through its run with a tone that hints at hesitation rather than triumph in the United States.

Sisu: Road to Revenge Box Office Performance: Weekday Earnings Paint A Tough-Going Picture

Over six days and at approximately 2,222 theatres, the movie has now grossed $2.9 million domestically. The wider rollout compared to its predecessor did not significantly help, and the numbers have remained stubbornly low in comparison to some other action movies of the year. With a production budget of $12 million, the global total of $6 million tells a worrying story about its chances of recouping its investment. The weekend started with a $2.4 million opening, but the weekdays played out like a slow drip, with about $231K on Monday, around $285K on Tuesday and $190K on Wednesday.

The second weekend might offer a small rise, though it feels clear that Road to Revenge is heading toward the same fate as low-budget titles like Sarah’s Oil, which carried a compact budget but still ended up sinking at the box office. The sequel now seems ready to join that group despite the hope carried into release week.

The First Sisu Stands As A Sharp Contrast

The success of the first Sisu came from a far lower budget of $6 million and a stronger domestic turnout, even with fewer theatres. That film went on to gross more than $14 million worldwide and became a surprise hit. Road to Revenge, on the other hand, has not been able to match that energy and sits far short of taking any actual ‘revenge’ at the box office.

For now, Sisu: Road to Revenge holds the 145th spot among domestic releases of the year, per Box Office Mojo.

Sisu: Road to Revenge Box Office Summary

Domestic – $2.9 million

International – $3.1 million

Worldwide – $6 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

