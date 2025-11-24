Jalmari Helander marched back into the arena with Sisu: Road to Revenge, and the mood in the North American box office felt a little stiff this time. The Nordic gore action thriller sequel stepped into 2,222 theatres with confidence, much wider than the first Sisu, which had only 1,006 theatres in its run, yet the numbers told a different story. The opening weekend generated a domestic haul of $2.6 million, representing a 21.9% decline from the $3.3 million that the predecessor earned in its heyday.

Weekend Numbers Drop After Friday Start

Friday brought in $1.2 million, which did not go beyond the previous film’s $1.3 million opening. Then came Saturday and the air slowly got heavier as the film gathered $795,000, while Sunday pulled it even lower to $560,00. With weekend numbers dipping like that, the talk in the room quietly pointed at a future where the film may not see another million-dollar day. It looked like the excitement softened quicker than expected, especially when a film opens bigger but collects lower.

More Screens Did Not Mean More Money

The market had its claws out with older and newer titles fighting for screens and attention. Sisu: Road to Revenge attempted to bite into the market, armed with high Rotten Tomatoes ratings and a tougher story aimed at fans who loved the grit of the first one. But the US this time had more choices, and sometimes choices take away thunder. The run may now turn into a slow push instead of the wild sprint that the first film enjoyed.

With a $12 million budget to recover, things need to move upward soon. The predecessor built a surprise hit in the US, but this sequel feels like it climbed the ladder only to realise the top is further away than before. The theatre count may be large, the praise may be strong, but the profit zone seems blurred and distant for now.

Sisu: Road to Revenge Box Office Summary (via Box Office Mojo)

Domestic – $2.6 million

International – $3.3 million

Worldwide – $5.9 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Predator: Badlands Worldwide Box Office: Crosses $150M, But Misses The Franchise’s No. 1 Crown By A Whisker During 3rd Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News