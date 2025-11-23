Finnish director Jalmari Helander steps back into the spotlight with Sisu: Road to Revenge, the follow-up to his 2023 sleeper hit Sisu. The film hit US theaters on Friday, with Jorma Tommila returning as the silent and stubborn Aatami Korpi, joined by Stephen Lang and Richard Brake. It arrived with sharp blades and louder ambition, though it slipped into the shadows as Ariana Grande’s Wicked: For Good stormed the box office with a record-breaking glow that no grenade could dim.

Sisu: Road To Revenge Box Office: Softer Domestic Opening With Wider Reach

Sisu: Road to Revenge pulled in $1.2 million on Friday across 2,222 theaters in the US, as per Box Office Mojo. Sony Pictures handled the distribution, aiming to expand the Nordic action title into a broader market. However, the number looked even softer when placed next to the first Sisu, which managed $1.3 million with barely half the footprint at around 1,000 theaters. That film kept growing week after week until it reached $7.2 million in the US and another $7 million overseas, crossing $14 million worldwide and turning a tidy success against its modest $6 million budget.

Sisu: Road to Revenge Box Office Summary

North America – $1.2 million

International – $1.9 million

Worldwide – $3.1 million

A Higher Budget & A Tougher Market

The new sequel carries a heavier load with its $12 million production budget, and the early signs hint at a tougher road ahead. The box office is packed, the competition is loud, and the opening night return does not show the same spark that lifted the original into sleeper hit territory.

The performance in Finland brings a small ray of confidence with $1.3 million earned after its early October release, slightly ahead of the US numbers so far, but not enough to shift the tone around the film’s prospects.

Early Weekend Projections Fall Below The First Film

Industry chatter points toward an opening weekend of near $2.6 million in the US. Even that projection sits below the first film’s $3.3 million start, and the gap has become hard for observers to ignore.

Still, Sisu: Road to Revenge holds a strong 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes, giving it a glow that many action thrillers dream about. The key now lies in its core audience, made up of 81% male viewers, with 26% between 25 and 34, and another 42% over 45 (per Deadline).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Wicked: For Good North America Box Office: Ariana Grande’s Musical Roars Past Projections With A Huge Opening Day

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News