The official trailer for Sisu: Road to Revenge, the sequel to 2022’s sleeper hit SISU, has been unveiled. The upcoming action-thriller is billed as a wall-to-wall cinematic action event and marks the return of Jorma Tommila as Aatami Korpi, aka “the man who refuses to die.” The movie is directed by Jalmari Helander, who also helmed the previous film.

Sisu: Road To Revenge Trailer: What Happens To Aatami Korpi?

As seen in the trailer, the sequel follows the aftermath of the first film’s events. Korpi returns to the home in Soviet-occupied Karelia, where his family was brutally killed during World War II. He then dismantles the house, loads it on a truck, and is determined to rebuild it somewhere safe in honor of his loved ones.

However, Igor Draganov (Stephen Lang from Don’t Breathe), the Red Army commander who killed his family, returns determined to finish his job. What follows is a relentless, eye-popping cross-country chase, and a fight to the death, full of clever, unbelievable action set pieces.

Sisu: Road To Revenge: Release Date

Sisu: Road to Revenge will be released on November 21, 2025, in theatres in the US and India.

Written and directed by Jalmari Helander and produced by Mike Goodridge and Petri Jokiranta, the film stars Jorma Tommila, Richard Brake, and Stephen Lang, among others.

