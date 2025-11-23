Predator: Badlands, the seventh installment in the Predator franchise, which premiered in theaters on November 7, 2025, is now in its third week of release. Boasting an 85% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score and a solid 7.5/10 IMDb rating, Dan Trachtenberg’s latest sci-fi action film has garnered rave reviews from both critics and audiences. On the box office front, it has earned $141.9 million globally, of which $71.7 million has come from North America and the remaining $70.2 million from international markets.
As of now, Badlands ranks among the top 25 highest-grossing titles of 2025 in North America, trailing just behind Tron: Ares’s $73 million domestic earnings, which it is expected to overtake in the next few days, as per Box Office Mojo. After outgrossing several of this year’s popular films, including The Accountant 2 ($65.5 million) and 28 Years Later ($70.4 million) in North America, the sci-fi actioner has also surpassed the domestic total of Leonardo DiCaprio’s acclaimed action thriller One Battle After Another. Let’s take a look at how these two films compare at the box office.
Predator: Badlands vs. One Battle After Another – Box Office Comparison
Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:
Predator: Badlands – Box Office Summary
- North America: $71.7 million
- International: $70.2 million
- Worldwide: $141.9 million
One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary
- North America: $70.3 million
- International: $130.9 million
- Worldwide: $201.2 million
Based on the above numbers, the latest Predator installment is currently leading the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed film by around $1.4 million at the domestic box office, a margin that is likely to widen as Badlands continues its theatrical run. However, on the international front, Predator: Badlands still trails One Battle After Another by roughly $60.7 million, indicating a significant gap in overseas performance as of now.
Trending
How Much More Badlands Needs To Enter 2025’s Top 20 in North America?
As of now, the supernatural horror sequel Black Phone 2 holds the 20th spot among 2025’s highest-grossing films in North America with a domestic total of $75.7 million. To surpass it and break into the top 20, Predator: Badlands currently needs to earn approximately $4 million more at the domestic box office. Given its current momentum, the sci-fi action film is expected to hit this milestone in the coming days. The outcome should become clear soon.
What’s Predator: Badlands All About
The film follows Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Predator outcast from his clan, who forms an unexpected alliance with Thia (Elle Fanning), a damaged synthetic owned by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. Together, the duo undertakes a dangerous journey across the wastelands in search of the ultimate enemy.
Predator: Badlands Trailer
Advertisement
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: One Battle After Another Worldwide Box Office: Inches Away From Outgrossing Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1990s Action-Comedy Blockbuster
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News