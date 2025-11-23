Predator: Badlands, the seventh installment in the Predator franchise, which premiered in theaters on November 7, 2025, is now in its third week of release. Boasting an 85% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score and a solid 7.5/10 IMDb rating, Dan Trachtenberg’s latest sci-fi action film has garnered rave reviews from both critics and audiences. On the box office front, it has earned $141.9 million globally, of which $71.7 million has come from North America and the remaining $70.2 million from international markets.

As of now, Badlands ranks among the top 25 highest-grossing titles of 2025 in North America, trailing just behind Tron: Ares’s $73 million domestic earnings, which it is expected to overtake in the next few days, as per Box Office Mojo. After outgrossing several of this year’s popular films, including The Accountant 2 ($65.5 million) and 28 Years Later ($70.4 million) in North America, the sci-fi actioner has also surpassed the domestic total of Leonardo DiCaprio’s acclaimed action thriller One Battle After Another. Let’s take a look at how these two films compare at the box office.

Predator: Badlands vs. One Battle After Another – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Predator: Badlands – Box Office Summary

North America: $71.7 million

International: $70.2 million

Worldwide: $141.9 million

One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary

North America: $70.3 million

International: $130.9 million

Worldwide: $201.2 million

Based on the above numbers, the latest Predator installment is currently leading the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed film by around $1.4 million at the domestic box office, a margin that is likely to widen as Badlands continues its theatrical run. However, on the international front, Predator: Badlands still trails One Battle After Another by roughly $60.7 million, indicating a significant gap in overseas performance as of now.

How Much More Badlands Needs To Enter 2025’s Top 20 in North America?

As of now, the supernatural horror sequel Black Phone 2 holds the 20th spot among 2025’s highest-grossing films in North America with a domestic total of $75.7 million. To surpass it and break into the top 20, Predator: Badlands currently needs to earn approximately $4 million more at the domestic box office. Given its current momentum, the sci-fi action film is expected to hit this milestone in the coming days. The outcome should become clear soon.

What’s Predator: Badlands All About

The film follows Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Predator outcast from his clan, who forms an unexpected alliance with Thia (Elle Fanning), a damaged synthetic owned by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. Together, the duo undertakes a dangerous journey across the wastelands in search of the ultimate enemy.

Predator: Badlands Trailer

