With a 94% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score and a strong 8/10 IMDb rating, One Battle After Another remains one of the best-reviewed films of the year. Yet, despite the widespread acclaim and Leonardo DiCaprio’s star power, the action thriller didn’t become the blockbuster many expected. Still, with a current global haul of $201.2 million, it ranks among the top 20 highest-grossing titles of 2025, as per Box Office Mojo, trailing just behind Snow White’s $205.7 million worldwide total.

Now available on digital platforms and currently in its ninth week in theaters, the Paul Thomas Anderson film’s box office momentum has naturally slowed. That said, it may still manage to outgross a few more past hits, including a major 1990s Arnold Schwarzenegger action-comedy blockbuster. Yes, we’re talking about the popular 1990 film Kindergarten Cop. Here’s how much One Battle After Another needs to earn to surpass it at the global box office.

One Battle After Another vs. Kindergarten Cop – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary

North America: $70.3 million

International: $130.9 million

Worldwide: $201.2 million

Kindergarten Cop – Box Office Summary

North America: $91.5 million

International: $110.5 million

Worldwide: $202 million

As the numbers show, Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest release is trailing the Arnold Schwarzenegger action-comedy by just under $1 million in global earnings. If One Battle After Another continues its theatrical run for a couple of more weeks, it has a realistic chance of surpassing Kindergarten Cop at the worldwide box office.

How Far Is One Battle After Another from Break Even?

Made on an estimated production budget of $140 million, One Battle After Another has earned $201.2 million globally so far, roughly 1.44 times its production cost. However, using the 2.5x multiplier rule, the film would need to reach around $350 million worldwide to break even at the box office. This means it still requires approximately $150 million more to hit its break-even target. Given its current momentum, it appears unlikely that the film will reach this milestone during its ongoing theatrical run.

One Battle After Another – Plot & Cast

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

One Battle After Another – Official Trailer

