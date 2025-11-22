The Black Phone 2 is in its sixth three-day weekend and may beat one of the most popular slasher films of the 2000s. The 2025 sequel inches closer to beating the domestic haul of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. It is one of the major box office hits among horror films, earning more than $100 million against a reported budget of under $10 million. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Black Phone sequel will be impacted, as Wicked: For Good has been released and is garnering all the attention now. The horror film is expected to experience a significant drop this weekend, as it has been in theaters for over a month. The big guns are making their way to cinemas as the Holiday season commences.

Black Phone 2’s box office collection in North America after 35 days

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Black Phone 2 collected $117k on its 35th day at the North American box office. It dropped by 59.4% from last Thursday, coming in at #10 in the domestic box office rankings. The domestic total of The Black Phone sequel after 35 days is a strong $75.38 million. It is more than Disney’s tentpole flop, Tron: Ares‘ collection at the domestic box office.

On track to surpass The Texas Chainsaw Massacre domestically

Released in 2003, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a remake of the 1974 film The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Jessica Biel, Jonathan Tucker, Erica Leerhsen, Mike Vogel, Eric Balfour, and R. Lee Ermey. The American slasher film reportedly had a budget of around $9.5 million, collecting over $80.5 million at the domestic box office. Therefore, the film was a major box office hit.

Black Phone 2 is a little over $5 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. With that, Ethan Hawke‘s film will move closer to entering the all-time top 50 highest-grossing horror films list at the domestic box office.

Why is this significant for The Black Phone sequel?

Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a legendary horror brand, and overtaking that would put Black Phone 2 in the league of iconic, enduring horror titles. It is something not many modern horror sequels achieve.

More about the film

Directed by Scott Derrickson, the Black Phone 2 features Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, and Ethan Hawke in key roles. The film collected $129.1 million worldwide after thirty-five days, becoming a box office success. It was released on October 17.

Box office summary

North America – $75.4 million

International – $53.8 million

Worldwide – $129.2 million

