Now You See Me: Now You Don’t completes one week at the cinemas. It remained at the top of the domestic box office ranking in its first week, but that is no longer the case, as Wicked: For Good has arrived in theaters. The film opened with strong numbers at the overseas box office, especially in China, and in its second weekend, the heist movie is expected to recover its production cost. Therefore, it will overcome one obstacle financially. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It was released last Friday across 3,403 theaters in North America. The film recorded the lowest opening weekend in the franchise, with a collection of $21.0 million. It earned slightly more in China on its opening weekend, which helped it hit the $80 million mark worldwide in its first week.

Now You See Me 3’s worldwide collection after 7 days

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t collected $1.25 million on its first Thursday in North America. It dropped by 12.2% from Wednesday, therefore completing its first week in cinemas. After seven days, the domestic total of the film is $27.7 million while its overseas cume stands at $54.2 million. Combining the domestic and international collections, the worldwide total has reached $81.9 million.

Check out the latest breakdown of its worldwide collection

North America – $27.7 million

International – $54.2 million

Worldwide – $81.9 million

Less than $10 million away from recovering its production cost

According to media reports, Now You See Me 3 was made on a budget of $90 million, making it a moderately budgeted film. Jesse Eisenberg‘s film is now less than $10 million away from recovering its production cost. This will help it overcome the first hurdle, which is recovering the budget. This reduces pressure as $90 million is not a small budget, and the film can focus on achieving its break-even target next.

Reaching break-even signals strong audience interest, which can boost further box office performance through word of mouth. Overall, it will be a relief because it suggests the film is financially stable and poised to start generating profits rather than losses.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t was released on November 14.

