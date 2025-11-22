Black Phone 2, the sequel to 2021’s horror hit Black Phone, hit the big screen on October 17, 2025, and has now entered its sixth week in theaters. After recently crossing the $75 million mark domestically and the $50 million milestone internationally, Scott Derrickson’s supernatural horror movie has reached an impressive $129.2 million at the worldwide box office.

Having recently outgrossed several 2025 releases, including Smurfs, Karate Kid: Legends, and Kokuho, The Black Phone sequel now ranks among the top 30 highest-grossing films of the year, as per Box Office Mojo. As it continues its theatrical run, the horror hit has now set its sights on its next 2025 target: Mickey 17, Bong Joon Ho’s critically acclaimed sci-fi dark comedy starring Robert Pattinson. Here’s how close Black Phone 2 is to surpassing Mickey 17 in global earnings.

Black Phone 2 vs. Mickey 17 – Box Office Comparison

Here is how the two films stack up at the box office, based on figures from Box Office Mojo:

Black Phone 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $75.4 million

International: $53.8 million

Worldwide: $129.2 million

Mickey 17 – Box Office Summary

North America: $46 million

International: $87.3 million

Worldwide: $133.3 million

As the above figures indicate, the popular horror sequel currently trails the Robert Pattinson-starrer by around $4.1 million in worldwide earnings. At its current pace and despite already being available digitally, Black Phone 2 should outgross Mickey 17 in the coming days before the end of its ongoing theatrical run. The final verdict will be clear soon.

Black Phone 2 – Break-Even Point

Made on an estimated production budget of $30 million, the horror sequel needed to earn around $75 million globally to break even at the box office, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. With a current worldwide total of $129.2 million, Black Phone 2 has already cleared its break-even mark by a comfortable margin. How much more it earns now will decide where it finally ends up at the box office.

More About Black Phone 2

Directed by Scott Derrickson, the sequel takes place four years after the original, with the now 17-year-old Finn (Mason Thames) still coping with the trauma of escaping The Grabber (Ethan Hawke). But the horror resurfaces when the masked kidnapper begins appearing in the disturbing dreams of Finn’s younger sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw), hinting that the nightmare isn’t over.

Black Phone 2 – Official Trailer

