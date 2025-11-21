Scott Derrickson’s supernatural film Black Phone 2, the sequel to the 2021 horror hit Black Phone, will soon enter its sixth week in theaters. With a current domestic total of $75.3 million, it has become the fifth-highest-grossing horror movie of 2025 at the North American box office (Box Office Mojo). Moreover, it’s the 20th film overall to surpass the $75 million mark at the domestic box office this year.

Having already outgrossed several 2025 titles, including 28 Years Later, One Battle After Another, The Accountant 2, and Ballerina in domestic earnings, the popular horror sequel is now closing in on the animated heist comedy The Bad Guys 2 in North America. Here’s how much Black Phone 2 still needs to earn to outgross it domestically.

Black Phone 2 vs. The Bad Guys 2 – Box Office Comparison

Here is how the two films stack up at the box office, based on figures from Box Office Mojo:

Black Phone 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $75.3 million

International: $53 million

Worldwide: $128.3 million

The Bad Guys 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $82.6 million

International: $154.8 million

Worldwide: $237.4 million

Based on the above numbers, the supernatural horror movie is currently behind the animated film by around $7.3 million at the domestic box office. Since Black Phone 2 has spent nearly five weeks in theaters and considering its digital availability, it remains uncertain whether it can close this gap and surpass The Bad Guys 2 domestically during its ongoing theatrical run. The verdict should be clear in the coming days.

Black Phone 2 vs. The Black Phone: Domestic Box Office Gap

As far as the North American box office is concerned, the sequel currently stands at $75.3 million domestically, putting it just under $15 million behind the first film’s $90.1 million domestic total. Given its present momentum and digital availability, it now appears unlikely that the sequel will outgross The Black Phone during its ongoing theatrical run.

Black Phone 2 – Plot & Cast

Directed by Scott Derrickson, the sequel takes place four years after the original, with the now 17-year-old Finn (Mason Thames) still coping with the trauma of escaping The Grabber (Ethan Hawke). But the horror resurfaces when the masked kidnapper begins appearing in the disturbing dreams of Finn’s younger sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw), hinting that the nightmare isn’t over.

Black Phone 2 – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Black Phone 2 Worldwide Box Office: How Much More Does It Need To Overtake Danny Boyle’s 2025 Horror Hit — 28 Years Later?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News