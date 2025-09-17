The Bad Guys 2 has finally reached this major milestone at the worldwide box office. Surpassing these box office milestones marks a film’s financial achievements, and crossing the break-even mark also means it is a financial success. The sequel will now count profits until the day it leaves the theaters. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Thus, the sequel has moved closer to its predecessor’s worldwide haul. For the unversed, the first film collected $97.4 million at the domestic box office and $250.38 million worldwide. The sequel is trailing behind the first film in every aspect, from staying below The Bad Guys’ opening weekend haul to its overall box office collection. It might not eventually surpass the previous film in its theatrical run.

Crosses the $200 million milestone worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, The Bad Guys 2 collected just $54,030 on Monday, day 46, bringing the domestic total to $79.45 million. After forty-six days of release, the sequel has hit the $121.1 million international cume. Allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection has hit $200.5 million. It has thus crossed a major box office milestone and probably the last one worldwide.

Check out the latest worldwide collection breakdown of the film

North America – $79.4 million

International – $121.1 million

Worldwide – $200.5 million

Hits its break-even target as well!

As per media reports, The Bad Guys 2 was made on a budget of $80 million, which is modest for any animated movie. According to the industry rule, it required 2.5 times more than the production budget to hit break even, which is $200 million for The Bad Guys, and it has achieved that now. Therefore, it can be called a box office success and will make some profit. The film is not a very popular franchise, which might be why it is not flourishing at the theaters.

The Bad Guys 2, featuring Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, Zazie Beetz, Alex Borstein, Richard Ayoade, and Lilly Singh, was released on August 1.

