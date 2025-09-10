The Bad Guys 2 has pulled off something that many never expected. The animated sequel from Universal Pictures is now only a few million away from crossing a big milestone and has managed to silence doubts that came up after Disney’s animated misfire Elio. The film began its run on a slower note, but over the weeks it has climbed steadily and now stands as the one animated title holding its ground in theatres, even with other big Hollywood releases in play.

The Bad Guys 2’s Worldwide Box Office Success

Directed by Pierre Perifel, who also helmed the first film, The Bad Guys 2 has collected over $191 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo. A large portion of this amount has come from overseas markets, a clear contrast to other films dominating locally such as Superman, Fantastic Four: First Steps and the horror sensation Weapons.

The Bad Guys 2 Box Office Summary

North America – $77.7m

International – $113.7m

Worldwide – $191. 5m

The global audience has given the sequel strong support, and the reception has been matched by critics. With an 88% score on the Tomatometer and a near-perfect 93% on the Popcornmeter, the movie has found appreciation across the board.

The Bad Guys 2 Outperforming Other Hollywood Releases

The concerns that the sequel would go the way of Elio have now been put to rest. With a production budget of $80 million, The Bad Guys 2 has already recovered its costs and is close to doubling them. Crossing the $200 million mark looks highly possible, making it a clear win at the box office.

Other major releases are showing signs of slowing down. Superman and F1: The Movie both recorded weekend earnings below $1 million for the first time since their release. By comparison, The Bad Guys 2 has maintained consistent performance, and its weekend numbers have become one of the most discussed aspects of its success. The animated sequel, despite its struggles, has at least stayed above $1 million each weekend since its August 1 debut.

The Bad Guys 2’s Recent Weekend Surge in Earnings

The most recent weekend highlighted this surge. On Saturday alone, the film pulled in over $1 million, a jump of 222% from Friday’s numbers. By the end of the weekend, the film had collected more than $2.5 million, split between $395,000 on Friday, $1 million on Saturday, and $833,000 on Sunday. Even with the weekend total dropping 47% compared to the previous week, the movie’s overall strength remains intact.

For the creators, this run is a well-earned relief. The path ahead looks promising, and if the current trend holds, The Bad Guys 2 will soon join the $200 million club worldwide.

