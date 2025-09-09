Tushar Jalota’s directorial Param Sundari is heading for another disappointment in the romantic comedy genre for Maddock Films. The box office run began on a promising note but Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer is failing to maintain its momentum. It fell below the one crore mark on the second Monday. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 11

According to estimates, Param Sundari earned 85 lakhs on day 11. This is the first time the box office collection has fallen below the one crore mark. Although Baaghi is dwindling at the ticket windows as well, the minimal competition is still impacting the Maddock Films production. Compared to the 2.06 crores earned on last Friday, it witnessed a huge 59% drop in earnings.

The overall box office collection in India comes to 50.09 crores after 12 days. Param Sundari is made on a reported budget of 60 crores. While the makers have recovered 83% of the estimated cost, it still needs 9.91 crores to achieve the breakeven stage. The hold over the next 2-3 days will majorly determine the fate of its theatrical run. Including taxes, the gross earnings reach 59.10 crores.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 41.67 crores

Day 9: 2.06 crores

Day 10: 2.51 crores

Day 11: 3 crores

Day 12: 85 lakhs

Total: 50.09 crores

Will it beat Metro In Dino?

Param Sundari has clocked a half-century but it must continue its run at a good pace to emerge as the 3rd highest romantic grosser of 2025 in Bollywood. It is competing against Metro In Dino, which concluded its lifetime at 56.30 crores.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing romantic films of 2025 in Bollywood:

Saiyaara: 336.83 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 74.81 crores Metro In Dino: 56.30 crores Param Sundari: 50.09 crores Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release: 35.55 crore

Param Sundari Box Office Summary Day 11

India net: 50.09 crores

India gross: 59.10 crores

Budget: 60 crores

Budget Recovery: 83%

