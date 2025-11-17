Black Phone built its name in 2021 and proved that a small horror film can still shake the audience. The first movie premiered at Fantastic Fest before being released in theaters in June 2022, after delays. It earned $161.4 million worldwide on an $18 million budget and held strong with an 81% critics’ score and an 88% audience score.

The sequel followed the same path, with Black Phone 2 arriving on October 17 and again delivered a solid run. The cast came back four years after the first chapter, and Ethan Hawke returned as the Grabber even though the character died in the original film.

Scott Derrickson Sets His Single Condition For Black Phone 3

Black Phone 3 could happen because the sequel proved that the idea still works. The audience showed interest, the story drew attention, and the return of the characters created energy for the franchise. Scott Derrickson also confirmed that there is room for more. He celebrated the digital release and shared that more stories are possible, even though Black Phone 2 gives Finn, Gwen, and the Grabber a clear end. He said there can be more, but there does not have to be.

However, while speaking to Collider, Derrickson made it clear that a third film only works when the idea is strong enough to push the world into new directions. He explained that he enjoys franchises and grew up watching every Halloween and Elm Street film. “So, part of it is the delight of going back to characters or to iconic villains that you’re interested in seeing again,” he told the outlet.

But he also said he wants new ideas that feel bold and fresh. Black Phone 2 surprised the audience by being different from the first film, and he believes that is a major reason for its warm reception.

Black Phone 2 Commercial Success

The sequel did hold up pretty well, becoming the highest-grossing movie under the Blumhouse banner and one of the top 6 highest-grossing horror titles in 2025. As of now, it has surpassed $127 million worldwide, with $74.6 million coming from the domestic market, while the remaining $53 million comes from global contributions.

So the one thing that must change for Black Phone 3 is the direction. It cannot be a copy of the first two films. It needs another major shift in tone or style. Without that, Derrickson does not see a point in making it.

For now, Black Phone 2 is available to rent on digital platforms.

