Released in theaters on October 17, 2025, Black Phone 2 has been playing for around forty days now. Made on a relatively modest $30 million production budget (via The Numbers), the supernatural horror sequel starring Mason Thames and Ethan Hawke needed to earn approximately $75 million globally to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. With a current global haul of $130.4 million (as per Box Office Mojo), this means the film has comfortably surpassed the break-even point and has generated an estimated profit of $55.4 million.

The Black Phone sequel’s next milestone would’ve ideally been to cross the $150 million mark worldwide. However, at its current pace and considering its digital availability, achieving this target appears to be out of reach during its current theatrical run. That said, the film is now closing in on the global earnings of Kathryn Bigelow’s critically acclaimed action thriller Zero Dark Thirty (2012). Here’s what Black Phone 2 needs to earn to overtake it at the global box office.

Black Phone 2 vs. Zero Dark Thirty – Box Office Comparison

Here is how the two films stack up at the global box office, based on figures from Box Office Mojo:

Black Phone 2 – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $76.6 million

International: $53.8 million

Worldwide: $130.4 million

Zero Dark Thirty – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $95.7 million

International: $37.1 million

Worldwide: $132.8 million

Based on the above numbers, the Scott Derrickson-directed horror movie currently trails Kathryn Bigelow’s film by roughly $2.4 million in worldwide earnings. Even at its diminished momentum and despite its digital release, Black Phone 2 is expected to outgross Zero Dark Thirty in the coming days. The final verdict is expected to become clear soon.

Black Phone Trails Its Next 2025 Targets: Mickey 17 & Ballerina

As of now, Black Phone 2 is trailing just behind its next two 2025 targets: Bong Joon Ho’s critically acclaimed sci-fi dark comedy Mickey 17 ($133.3 million) and Ballerina ($137.2 million), the John Wick spinoff starring Ana de Armas. To outgross them, the horror sequel needs to earn around $2.9 million and $6.8 million, respectively. If it gets the right push, especially during the upcoming weekend, it has a chance to overtake these two films in worldwide earnings.

More About Black Phone 2

Directed by Scott Derrickson, the sequel takes place several years after the original, with the now 17-year-old Finn (Mason Thames) still coping with the trauma of escaping The Grabber (Ethan Hawke). But the horror resurfaces when the masked kidnapper begins appearing in the disturbing dreams of Finn’s younger sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw), hinting that the nightmare isn’t over.

Black Phone 2 – Official Trailer

