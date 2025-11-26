Predator: Badlands is on the verge of completing three weeks in theaters and has earned $161.1 million worldwide so far. In doing so, the Elle Fanning starrer film has just outgrossed the 2018 film The Predator’s $160.5 million global haul. It is now $16.3 million shy of overtaking Alien vs. Predator’s $177.4 million worldwide total to become the highest-grossing film in the Predator franchise (as per Box Office Mojo). At its current pace, it looks like Badlands will achieve that milestone in the coming days.

Currently ranking as the 21st highest-grossing title of 2025, Dan Trachtenberg’s critically acclaimed sci-fi action film needs to outgross just one more film to break into 2025’s top 20. That film is none other than Leonardo DiCaprio’s action thriller One Battle After Another. Here’s what Predator: Badlands needs to earn to surpass it at the global box office.

Predator: Badlands vs. One Battle After Another – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Predator: Badlands – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $77.4 million

International: $83.6 million

Worldwide: $161.1 million

One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $70.5 million

International: $131.6 million

Worldwide: $202.1 million

Released on September 26, 2025, One Battle After Another has already been in theaters for nearly two months and is near the end of its theatrical run. So, based on the above figures, the latest installment in the Predator franchise still has some ground to cover ($41 million), but it has a realistic chance of outgrossing the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed feature and breaking into 2025’s top 20, provided that the strong word-of-mouth continues and it maintains its momentum. The final verdict should be clear soon.

How Much More Predator: Badlands Needs To Break Even

Made on an estimated production budget of $105 million (as per The Numbers), the sci-fi actioner has already earned more than 1.5x its production cost. However, it still needs to bring in another $101.4 million to reach its break-even point of $262.5 million, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. As of now, it remains uncertain whether it can achieve this milestone.

More About Predator: Badlands

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the sci-fi action film follows Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Predator outcast from his clan, who forms an unexpected alliance with Thia (Elle Fanning), a damaged synthetic owned by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. Together, the duo undertakes a dangerous journey across the wastelands in search of the ultimate enemy.

Predator: Badlands – Trailer

