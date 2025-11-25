Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle debuted with strong numbers at the box office in China, but it dropped to #2 in its second weekend. The anime movie is edging closer to a major milestone at the Chinese box office and may even achieve it during its theatrical run in the region. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the unversed, the Japanese movie has been directed by Sotozaki Haruo and produced by Ufotable. It is the fifth-highest-grossing film of the year and is on track to hit the $800 million milestone at the worldwide box office. This is an achievable target for the film.

How much has the Demon Slayer movie collected on its second weekend at the box office in China?

According to Variety’s box office report, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle collected a solid $15.6 million on its second weekend in China. The film dropped to #2 at the Chinese box office rankings on its second weekend. After its second weekend, the film’s box office total in China has reached $79.3 million. It is edging closer towards the $100 million milestone at the Chinese box office.

More about its box office collection

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle collected $52.7 million on its opening weekend at the box office in China, registering the second-largest opening for an anime movie. It is the biggest debut for a non-Chinese film in 2025. Due to this strong opening in China, the Demon Slayer franchise crossed $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office. It has reportedly surpassed the $750 million milestone worldwide, grossing $15.6 million in China this weekend.

What is the film about?

The Demon Slayer film takes Tanjiro Kamado and the Demon Slayer Corps into a final, all-out showdown with Muzan and his Upper Moons inside the Infinity Castle. The story will continue with two more sequels planned for the coming years. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was released in China on November 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

