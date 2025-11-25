Now You See Me: Now You Don’t continues its strong run at the box office in China. It landed at #3 in the Chinese box office rankings with its strong numbers in its second weekend. The film crossed $30 million at the box office in China and has surpassed the lifetime collection of the first film in the region. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Jesse Eisenberg-starrer threequel completed its first week at the box office and was ruling at #1 in the domestic rankings. However, it dropped to #2 in the box office rankings in its second weekend, following the release of Wicked: For Good. The heist sequel will face more competition as Zootopia 2 is set to be released in cinemas on Wednesday, generating huge buzz around it. Both of these family movies will attract all the limelight.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t crosses $30 million at the box office in China

According to Variety’s latest report, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, a Lionsgate Films production, continues its strong run at the box office in China. According to the media outlet’s report, Now You See Me 3 grossed $7 million at the box office in China over its second three-day weekend. This pushed the film’s total in China across the $30 million mark, and the current total stands at $34.1 million.

Surpassed the OG film’s lifetime collection in China

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, the first film, Now You See Me, released in 2013, collected $22.9 million at the box office in China. It has been revealed that the OG heist movie collected this across five weeks. The film has been performing better than many Hollywood movies of the year in China.

More about Now You See Me 3’s box office collection

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t collected $8.9 million on its second weekend at the box office in North America. The domestic total of the film reached $36.6 million. Due to its strong overseas run, the film has crossed $100 million internationally, and in addition to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection of the movie stands at $146.06 million.

Box office summary

North America – $36.6 million

International – $109.4 million

Worldwide – $146.0 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

