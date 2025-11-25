Predator: Badlands is the latest film in the Predator franchise, and it became the highest-grossing installment in the main franchise in North America. It is now closing in on beating Alien vs. Predator’s domestic haul as the highest-grossing film to feature the Predator. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It missed the worldwide haul of The Predator this weekend and the chance to become the top grosser in the main franchise. Badlands must have achieved that feat on Monday, but since the numbers have not yet been revealed, we are unable to report it. The film is performing consistently at the box office and has dropped to the third spot in its second weekend.

Predator: Badlands’ box office collection in North America

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Predator: Badlands collected $6.5 million on its third three-day weekend in North America. It has also been revealed that the film declined by 48.5% from last weekend despite losing 625 theaters this past week. The sci-fi movie is currently playing in 3,100 theaters in North America, and after seventeen days, its domestic total stands at $76.58 million.

Set to beat Alien vs Predator’s domestic haul

Alien vs Predator, released in 2004, is a crossover film that brings together the creatures from the Alien and Predator series. It grossed $80.28 million at the domestic box office during its 98-day theatrical run. Predator: Badlands is less than $4 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Alien vs Predator and becoming the highest-grossing film featuring the Predator.

Check out the domestic collections of the films featuring the Predator

Alien vs Predator – $80.3 million Predator: Badlands – $76.6 million Predator – $59.7 million Predators – $52 million The Predator – $51.02 million Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem – $41.8 million Predator 2 – $30.6 million

Worldwide collection update

Globally, Badlands is the third-highest-grossing installment in the Predator and crossover series overall. However, with this strong performance, things will change soon. Predator: Badlands is set to become the highest-grossing film featuring the Predator. Elle Fanning starrer Predator: Badlands was released on November 7.

Box office summary

North America – $76.6 million

International – $83.6 million

Worldwide – $160.2 million

