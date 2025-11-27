After surpassing the $50 million mark internationally and the $75 million milestone domestically, Black Phone 2’s current global haul stands at $130.5 million. On the verge of completing six weeks in theaters, the supernatural horror film is around $2.8 million shy of overtaking Mickey 17, and needs about $6.7 million to outgross Ballerina in worldwide earnings (Box Office Mojo). If it maintains its current pace, it is expected to achieve these milestones before the end of its ongoing theatrical run.

As of now, Scott Derrickson’s sequel trails the first film, The Black Phone, which has grossed $161.4 million globally, by roughly $30.9 million, making it unlikely that it will surpass that figure during its ongoing run. That said, the sequel has already outgrossed Brad Pitt’s 2019 sci-fi film Ad Astra ($127.5 million) and is now closing in on the global total of Tom Cruise’s critically acclaimed 2017 action-comedy American Made. Read on to find out how close Black Phone 2 is to outperforming American Made at the global box office.

Black Phone 2 vs. American Made – Box Office Comparison

Here is how the two films stack up at the global box office, based on figures from Box Office Mojo:

Black Phone 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $76.7 million

International: $53.8 million

Worldwide: $130.5 million

American Made – Box Office Summary

North America: $51.3 million

International: $83.5 million

Worldwide: $134.9 million

Based on the above figures, the horror sequel is behind the Tom Cruise action-comedy by around $4.4 million in global earnings. If it maintains good momentum, especially during the weekend, Black Phone 2 can surpass American Made in the coming days. The final verdict will be clear soon.

Will Black Phone 2 Enter 2025’s Top 25?

At the time of writing, The Black Phone sequel is the 32nd highest-grossing release of 2025. To break into this year’s top 25 list, the film needs to surpass the global total of the current 25th-place holder, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t ($149 million). Since Black Phone 2 is still about $18.5 million short of that figure, entering the top 25 appears to be out of reach as of now, unless it gets a final box office push.

Black Phone 2 – Story & Lead Cast

Directed by Scott Derrickson, the sequel takes place several years after the original, with the now 17-year-old Finn (Mason Thames) still coping with the trauma of escaping The Grabber (Ethan Hawke). But the horror resurfaces when the masked kidnapper begins appearing in the disturbing dreams of Finn’s younger sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw), hinting that the nightmare isn’t over.

Black Phone 2 Trailer

