Regretting You has turned into one of those curious little surprises that nobody saw coming. Early on, everyone whispered that it would collapse at the box office before the first weekend touched its end. The mood around it felt cold, the kind of vibe that usually sends a romantic drama straight into forgettable territory. Then the young crowds in the United States walked in with energy, the international markets followed with steady support, and suddenly the movie started to glow in the corner of the release calendar. It found an audience, it held them, and it rose slowly, becoming one of the sleeper hits of the year without any loud promises.

Regretting You Box Office Performance

It became the second Colleen Hoover novel to reach the big screen after last year’s It Ends With Us. This time, the spotlight turned to Mason Thames, the promising young star riding high on the success of Black Phone 2 and How to Train Your Dragon, who shared the screen with his real-life partner, McKenna Grace, a pairing that slowly sparked attention. The movie was released on October 24 across about 4,000 theaters in the United States, a strong rollout that many thought would not help much, but instead, it played in the movie’s favour during those early crucial days.

Now, after 33 days, the romantic drama stands at $87 million worldwide. Everyone inside the industry watches the slow climb and wonders if it can still push itself to the big $100 million landmark before the curtain falls on its theatrical journey.

The theater count has dropped drastically to around 1,754, and last weekend brought in $1.5 million. The domestic total sits at $47.8 million while the overseas total stands at $39.7 million, as per Box Office Mojo. At one point earlier, analysts believed it might cross the $100 million line with ease, but that prediction now feels distant.

Regretting You Box Office Summary

North America – $ 47.8 million

International – $39.7 million

Worldwide – $87.5 million

The Hard Climb Toward The $100 Million Mark

The struggle did not come from poor reception; it arrived from timing. The first half of the movie’s run faced little resistance. It enjoyed open screens and patient crowds. However, now the landscape has shifted.

Predator: Badlands charged in with heavy action, and Now You See Me: Now You Don’t swept up the audience with showy tricks and familiar faces. Both titles drew in streams of viewers who might have leaned toward Regretting You if those releases hadn’t been in the way. Even the young crowd, the same one that boosted the movie early on, has drifted toward louder and fresher titles.

Then came Wicked: For Good. The Broadway giant reached theaters, and everything around it felt the ripple. Many films have struggled under its presence, and Regretting You joined that list without much resistance.

The movie now trails by around $12.5 million before it can touch $100 million. The daily collections show the pressure clearly, as this week’s discount Tuesday brought in $211K, dropping almost 30%, and that drop stings because Tuesdays often offer a midweek bump. The film has managed to stay above $1 million for every weekend sinceits release, but last weekend’s $1.5 million haul carried the heaviest fall so far.

A Profitable Finish Even Without The Milestone

All of these points toward a finish somewhere closer to $90 million than $100 million. Still, with a production budget of $30 million, the movie has already stepped into profitable territory. It does not reach the heights that It Ends With Us managed, yet it stands proudly as the third-highest-grossing romantic drama of the year.

