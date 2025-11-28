Stephen King’s novel’s latest on-screen adaptation, The Running Man, has stumbled badly at the box office, which has everyone in Hollywood whispering. Everyone expected a victory lap before the movie was released, but now, instead, found Edgar Wright dwelling around the track. His most mainstream swing to date landed with a soft thud, missing expectations on opening weekend and drifting toward a finish that will not cover its reported $110 million budget.

It is the most significant budget of his career, and the sting lands a little sharper because fans hoped this one would lift him after the slow burn of Last Night in Soho, which made a little over $20 million against a $43 million budget.

The Running Man Edges Past The Shawshank Redemption

Stephen King ends the year with a mixed mood, too. His stories filled screens through 2025 with surprising success, yet The Running Man is the one title refusing to fall in line. Even so, it has now tiptoed past one of the most treasured King adaptations ever made.

The Running Man has quietly stepped ahead of one of King’s The Shawshank Redemption. The old classic earned $28.3 million in 1994 during its original run, while Wright’s film has nudged to $28.7 million domestically.

Shawshank carried the label of a flop at first, even while racking up seven Oscar nominations. Then it grew and grew, becoming a fixture on shelves through VHS, DVD, Blu-ray, and now streaming. Today, it sits at the top of IMDb’s list of the best films ever made, and repeat theatrical showings have pushed its worldwide total to over $70 million.

The Running Man Struggles To Keep Up With Other Stephen King Adaptations Released This Year

The Running Man will not climb that high. Its global box office sits around $50 million (via Box Office Mojo), trailing behind two other 2025 King adaptations, The Long Walk and The Monkey. Wright’s previous outing, Last Night in Soho, also struggled, earning a little over $20 million worldwide on a $43 million budget. His high point remains Baby Driver, which surpassed $230 million in 2017 after he stepped away from directing Ant-Man.

Stephen King’s Universe Keeps Moving

King’s world remains busy even if this latest film slows the pace. Viewers can drift back into It: Welcome to Derry on HBO Max, a prequel tied to the author’s biggest modern adaptations. The year closes with plenty of winners under his belt, even if The Running Man ends up jogging a quieter lane.

The Running Man Box Office Summary

Domestic – $28.7 million

International – $21.3 million

Worldwide – $50 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Worldwide Box Office: Enters The Top 25 Highest-Grossing Movies Of The Year List, Poised To Surpass Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News