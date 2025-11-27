Predator Badlands seems to be walking with a quiet thrill that the box office secretly enjoys. It arrived in cinemas on November 7, and right from the start, it carried a confident grin. With more than $40 million in its opening weekend from 3,725 theaters, averaging $10,742 per screen, it quickly pushed itself to the top of the Predator franchise. It did not slow down in the next two weekends, bringing in $12.7 million in the second weekend from the same number of theaters and then $5.6 million in the third weekend, despite losing 625 theaters.

Now with the fourth weekend approaching and facing strong faces like Wicked For Good and Zootopia 2, the movie is still expected to bring in more than a million again over the three-day weekend.

Predator: Badlands Box Office Performance & Revival Of A Franchise

So far, Badlands stands at $78.4 million from the US and $83.6 million from overseas, giving it a total of $162 million worldwide. The budget sat at $105 million, and even though the movie still needs to cross more than $200 million to step into profit territory, there is no denying that it has already revived a franchise many believed had nothing more to offer. It now sits at the 23rd highest domestic movie of the year and is patiently moving toward the grand $200 million worldwide milestone.

Predator: Badlands Box Office Summary

North America- $78.4 million

International – $83.6 million

Worldwide – $162 million

Predator: Badlands Surpasses Black Phone 2

Predator Badlands has now quietly surpassed the domestic earnings of horror favorite Black Phone 2, which had reached $76.7 million in its run. The Predator sequel on Monday collected $842K and then on discount Tuesday showed a rise of 17.5%, reaching near the million line with $990K, as per Box Office Mojo. That little Tuesday push helped it pass the Blumhouse title, which also happens to be the highest-grossing movie under the production house.

