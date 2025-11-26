Predator: Badlands has finally surpassed the global haul of The Predator as the highest-grossing film in the main franchise. The latest sequel has achieved that in less than a month. The film is feeling the impact of the new releases, but still has a steady leg at the box office. The film is now tracking to earn $200 million worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, it will soon become the biggest film featuring the Predator, surpassing the $177.4 million global box office haul of Alien vs Predator. This is expected to happen in the upcoming weekend. People are hailing it as an excellent reboot for this beloved sci-fi franchise.

How much has the film earned worldwide in 18 days?

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, Predator: Badlands collected $842k at the domestic box office on its third Monday. The film declined by 7.8% only on its second Monday. With that, the sci-fi sequel has hit the $77.4 million cume at the North American box office in eighteen days. After three weekends, the film has collected $83.6 million at the international box office. Combining the domestic and the overseas grosses, the worldwide box office collection is $161.06 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $77.4 million

International – $83.6 million

Worldwide – $161.0 million

Beats The Predator as the highest-grossing film in the main franchise

Directed by Shane Black, The Predator was released in 2018, and it was the highest-grossing film in the main franchise. It collected $160.5 million at the worldwide box office during its theatrical run, which has now been surpassed by Badlands as the franchise’s top grosser.

Check out the global collections of the films in the Predator franchise

Predator: Badlands – $161.0 million The Predator – $160.5 million Predators – $127.2 million Predator – $98.2 million Predator 2 – $57.1 million

Elle Fanning starrer Predator: Badlands needs around $263 million to break even at the box office. The film was released on November 7.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

