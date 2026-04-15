Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar 2 will soon complete a month in theaters, but it is still minting strong numbers at the Indian box office. Being a front-loaded movie, it fetched historic numbers in its opening week and, as expected, the film showed much higher drops than Dhurandhar. Nonetheless, it has enjoyed a historic ride so far, and even today, on day 28, it is heading for a strong score. Keep reading for a detailed advance booking and prediction report of the fourth Wednesday!

Yesterday, due to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti holiday, the shows of the magnum opus witnessed growth and crossed the 10,000 mark. Now, today, the show count has dropped again to 9,970 nationwide. It is still impressive, considering the film is in its fourth week. Speaking about the ticket price, it’s below 260 rupees as of now.

Dhurandhar 2 crosses 2.5 crore gross through day 28 advance booking

Before the first show started, Dhurandhar 2 sold 1.09 lakh tickets. In terms of collection, the film has grossed 2.53 crore (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office through the advance booking of the fourth Wednesday. In terms of net collections, it stands at 2.15 crore, which is really impressive and indicates the audience’s interest in the film even after almost a month in theaters.

Day 28 prediction: Set for a solid 4th Wednesday!

Going by the pre-sales, Dhurandhar 2 is likely to score 5 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office on day 28. In the Hindi version alone, the film is expected to earn 4.8 crore net. With this, the film is all set to register the third biggest fourth Wednesday of all time.

As of now, Dhurandhar holds the record for the biggest fourth Wednesday with 12.6 crore net. Pushpa 2 is in the second position with 10.08 crore net. Dhurandhar 2 is all set for the third position. Compared to the first installment, the Dhurandhar sequel is likely to make 60.31% less earnings, still it is heading for a solid day.

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 28: Ranveer Singh Witnesses Massive 57.2% BMS Drop – Will He Still Survive A Crumbling 4th Wednesday!

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