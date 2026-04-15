Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the glory of a milestone that no other Indian superstar has managed to achieve. With the earth-shattering performance of Dhurandhar 2, the actor has solidified his position as a box office mogul as he becomes the only Indian actor to have two films in the Top 5 lifetime ticket sales of Indian films on BookMyShow.

Ranveer Singh Has His Own League!

Ranveer Singh has pulled off the unthinkable by occupying two spots in the Top 5 ticket sales for Indian films. In fact, he now stands as the second biggest film, surpassing KGF 2.

Dhurandhar 2 & Dhurandhar Turn Assets For Ranveer Singh!

With Dhurandhar 2 at #2 and the original Dhurandhar at #5, Ranveer Singh is the only actor to have a double entry in the top 5 list. Now the only huge target remaining for the film is to surpass the lifetime ticket sales of Pushpa 2.

Check out the top 5 ticket sales for Indian films on BMS.

Pushpa 2: 20.41M Dhurandhar 2: 17.32M KGF 2: 17.1M Baahubali 2: 16M Dhurandhar: 14.19M

Dominating the Hindi Circuit

In the Bollywood market as well, the dominance of the film is celebratory. Ranveer Singh holds the top spots and has effectively pushed recent blockbusters like Jawan, Stree 2, and Chhaava further down.

Check out the top 5 ticket sales for Bollywood films on BMS.

Dhurandhar 2: 17.32M Dhurandhar: 14.19M Chhaava: 12.58M Jawan: 12.4M Stree 2: 11.16M

Dhurandhar 2 BMS Sales Summary

Check out the ticket sales summary of Dhurandhar 2 on BMS.

Pre Sales: 2.41M

1st Extended Week: 8.92M

Week 2: 3.62M

Week 3: 1.58M

4th Friday: 166.73K

4th Saturday: 243.9K

4th Sunday: 183.3K

4th Monday: 103.97K

4th Tuesday: 107.92K

Total: 17.32 Million

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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