Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the glory of a milestone that no other Indian superstar has managed to achieve. With the earth-shattering performance of Dhurandhar 2, the actor has solidified his position as a box office mogul as he becomes the only Indian actor to have two films in the Top 5 lifetime ticket sales of Indian films on BookMyShow.
Ranveer Singh Has His Own League!
Ranveer Singh has pulled off the unthinkable by occupying two spots in the Top 5 ticket sales for Indian films. In fact, he now stands as the second biggest film, surpassing KGF 2.
Dhurandhar 2 & Dhurandhar Turn Assets For Ranveer Singh!
With Dhurandhar 2 at #2 and the original Dhurandhar at #5, Ranveer Singh is the only actor to have a double entry in the top 5 list. Now the only huge target remaining for the film is to surpass the lifetime ticket sales of Pushpa 2.
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Check out the top 5 ticket sales for Indian films on BMS.
- Pushpa 2: 20.41M
- Dhurandhar 2: 17.32M
- KGF 2: 17.1M
- Baahubali 2: 16M
- Dhurandhar: 14.19M
Dominating the Hindi Circuit
In the Bollywood market as well, the dominance of the film is celebratory. Ranveer Singh holds the top spots and has effectively pushed recent blockbusters like Jawan, Stree 2, and Chhaava further down.
Check out the top 5 ticket sales for Bollywood films on BMS.
- Dhurandhar 2: 17.32M
- Dhurandhar: 14.19M
- Chhaava: 12.58M
- Jawan: 12.4M
- Stree 2: 11.16M
Dhurandhar 2 BMS Sales Summary
Check out the ticket sales summary of Dhurandhar 2 on BMS.
- Pre Sales: 2.41M
- 1st Extended Week: 8.92M
- Week 2: 3.62M
- Week 3: 1.58M
- 4th Friday: 166.73K
- 4th Saturday: 243.9K
- 4th Sunday: 183.3K
- 4th Monday: 103.97K
- 4th Tuesday: 107.92K
Total: 17.32 Million
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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.
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