Ranveer Singh led Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film at the overseas box office. Bollywood’s Eid 2026 release has dethroned Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. It is now aiming to enter the top 3 grossers of all time. Scroll below for the day 26 update!

How much has Dhurandhar 2 earned overseas?

According to the estimates, Dhurandhar 2 added 2 crore more to its kitty on day 26 at the overseas box office. It is facing competition from Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit, Vaazha 2, and Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), but remains the leading choice of cine-goers even in its fourth week.

The cumulative total at the overseas box office stands at 414 crore gross after 26 days. Aditya Dhar’s directorial has attained all new heights for the spy action thriller franchise. Back in 2025, Dhurandhar had accumulated 299.35 crore gross. In comparison, the sequel stands 38% higher. The lifetime earnings will wrap up within the 400 crore club.

Dhurandhar 2 now aims to beat Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has officially surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which concluded its overseas run at 412 crore gross. Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan co-starrer is now aiming to enter the top 3 Bollywood grossers at the international box office. It would need to add 68.54 crore more to beat Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan and take over the third spot.

Starting April 17, 2026, Ranveer Singh starrer will face competition from Akshay Kumar‘s Bhooth Bangla. Its momentum amid the battle will majorly determine whether the target is possible.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films at the overseas box office (gross collection):

Dangal – 1521 crore Secret Superstar – 822.92 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 482.54 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 414 crore (26 days) Pathaan – 412 crore Jawan – 406 crore Andhadhun – 361 crore PK – 342.5 crore Dhurandhar – 299.35 crore Animal – 257 crore

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 26: Still Needs 143 Crore To Become Highest-Grossing Indian Film Of All Time!

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