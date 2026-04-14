Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 continues its glorious run at the box office. The spy-action thriller sequel has witnessed an impressive surge in advance bookings. Aditya Dhar’s directorial is heading for the second-highest fourth Tuesday in Indian cinema. Scroll below for the day 27 pre-sales and prediction update!

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Box Office Day 27 Advance Booking

There’s no significant competition at the ticket windows, which is majorly benefiting Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan co-starrer. The Kerala Story 2 has wrapped up its run, while Dacoit is earning at the lower end. There is a freeway until the release of Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla on April 17, 2026.

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar 2 registered an advance booking of 3.54 crore net, or about 3.54 crore gross (excluding blocked seats), on day 27. Around 1.49 lakh tickets have been sold across the nation, from a total of 10,000 shows.

Compared to pre-sales worth 2.63 crore on the fourth Monday, the spy action thriller witnessed a 34.6% jump. Ranveer Singh’s film is a riot and refuses to slow down, despite the mid-week blues. It has blockbuster written all over it!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 27 Prediction

Going by the current trends, Dhurandhar 2 is predicted to collect 6 crore across all five languages (Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada) in India. Around 5.75 crore will come from the Hindi belt, while the remaining is from the other versions.

Will beat Pushpa 2, yet again!

Dhuradhar: The Revenge is now competing against Pushpa 2 (1265.97 crore) to emerge as the highest-grossing Indian film in history. The daily trends have been better than that of Allu Arjun‘s blockbuster.

It is all set to beta Pushpa 2 on day 27, to record the second-highest fourth Tuesday in Indian cinema. Aditya Dhar‘s film will stay behind the OG Dhurandhar.

Check out the top 3 highest fourth Tuesday collections in Indian cinema (net):

Dhurandhar: 12.60 crore Pushpa 2: 10.08 crore Dhurandhar 2: 6 crore (predicted)

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 25: Records 2nd Highest Fourth Weekend, Set To Touch 400% Profits!

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