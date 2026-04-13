Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt starrer Dhurandhar 2 has done the unimaginable! In only 25 days, Aditya Dhar’s directorial has surpassed the global lifetime of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. Scroll below for a detailed worldwide update!

How much has Dhurandhar 2 earned worldwide in 25 days?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has surpassed expectations right from the word go. It has enjoyed a record-breaking spree, setting new milestones not only for Bollywood but also for Indian cinema. According to estimates, the spy action thriller has accumulated 1730.94 crore gross worldwide in 25 days.

Around 1117.75 crore net, which is 1318.94 crore gross, is from the domestic circuit. The remaining 412 crore gross is the combined collection from international markets like North America, the UK, Germany, Hong Kong, and Australia, among others.

Dhurandhar 2 beats Pushpa 2 globally!

Drumrolls please! Ranveer Singh starrer has left behind the worldwide collection of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, which earned 1723.27 crore gross. It is now the 3rd highest-grossing Indian film of all time. The next target is Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 (1800 crore), which will be surpassed in the next few days.

So far, so good, but all eyes are on whether Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan’s co-starrer will enter the 2000 crore club in its lifetime. That will be majorly determined by its pace after the arrival of Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla on April 17, 2026.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films at the worldwide box office:

Dangal: 2059.04 crore Baahubali 2: 1800 crore Dhurandhar 2: 1730.94 crore (25 days) Pushpa 2: 1727.23 crore Dhurandhar: 1354.84 crore RRR: 1275.51 crore KGF Chapter 2: 1230 crore Jawan: 1163.82 crore Pathaan: 1069.85 crore Kalki 2898 AD: 1054.67 crore

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 25 Summary

India net: 1117.75 crore

India gross: 1318.94 crore

Overseas gross: 412 crore

Worldwide gross: 1730.94 crore

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