Mass Jathara is the latest flick of Ravi Teja, but the film failed to attract the audience in theaters. The movie features Sreeleela in the female lead role, but despite the popularity, the movie performed poorly at the box office.

One of the major reasons why the movie didn’t perform well was due to the negative reviews it got on the internet after its release. Meanwhile, those who want to watch it digitally have a big update on its OTT release to look forward to.

When & Where To Watch Mass Jathara On OTT?

It’s now official that Mass Jathara will premiere on Netflix online. The Netflix India South official Twitter (X) account made this announcement by posting the promotional material of Mass Jathara featuring Ravi Teja.

The Red Giant platform announced that the movie will premiere on Friday, November 28, 2025. The Ravi Teja latest film was released in theaters on October 31, 2025. Typically, the digital premiere of a movie occurs 60 to 90 days after the film’s theatrical release.

Meanwhile, here, the movie is getting its OTT release in less than a month. It seems that the platform is trying to capitalize digitally after its theatrical run failure. Now, only time will tell what reaction Mass Jathara will get when it streams on Netflix this Friday.

There Is a Major Catch With The Mass Jathara’s OTT Release

Although it’s officially confirmed that Mass Jathara will stream online from November 28, 2025, there is still a problem with its digital release. The platform has confirmed that Ravi Teja’s movie will only stream in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on Netflix.

This means that the audience has to wait longer for its Hindi version. Over the past few months, this pattern has been noticeable in many films. When Mirai was released online, it was not initially released in Hindi, but it later got a separate Hindi release online.

So, it seems that Mass Jathara will follow the same pattern.

