Vishnu Vishal made his return to the screen this season with Aaryan, a crime thriller combining action, emotion, and an engaging investigative storyline. The film garnered excitement among fans of thrillers. It premiered in theaters on October 31, 2025, and viewers who didn’t catch it on the screen have been anticipating its arrival on digital platforms. At last, the creators have confirmed the streaming release date.

Aaryan Streaming Details

Aaryan is prepared to launch its OTT premiere on Netflix on November 28, 2025. The movie will be accessible for streaming throughout India on the service, offering crime-thriller enthusiasts an opportunity to watch it from their homes. Moreover, it can be streamed in multiple languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The announcement post on X reads, “Oru writer oda next masterpiece oru crime ah irundha? 😮🚨.”

Oru writer oda next masterpiece oru crime ah irundha? 😮🚨 pic.twitter.com/kfaKVLGTGi — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) November 22, 2025

The digital release is expected to bring the film a fresh wave of viewers, especially since its theatrical run was short but fairly well-received by its target audience.

What Is Aaryan About?

Aaryan traces the path of an officer who becomes entangled in an intense investigation filled with danger, intrigue, and ethical challenges. Vishnu Vishal delivers a performance as the lead, while director Selvaraghavan appears as the film’s principal villain. His intense and complex depiction stood out as a feature during the cinematic release.

The cast features Shraddha Srinath, Maanasa Chowdhary, Sai Ronak, Tarak Ponnappa, Mala Parvathi, Avinash, and Abhishek Joseph George, who contribute significantly to the narrative’s suspenseful dimensions. Notably, Aaryan grabbed headlines on its release day as the creators cut five minutes from the movie following initial audience reactions. This decision ignited discussions, with some praising the response and others doubting the timing.

With Aaryan now set for its OTT debut, the film is likely to find a new audience that enjoys gripping thrillers with a strong visual tone.

Check out the trailer of Aaryan below:

