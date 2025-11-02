Aaryan, starring Vishnu Vishal, Shraddha Srinath, Maanasa Choudhary, and Selvaraghavan in key roles, displayed a good jump at the Indian box office on its day 2. After a decent start, a jump was much needed on the second day, and so far, the film is on the right track. In fact, it is all set to pull off the second-highest opening weekend score for Vishal by overtaking his FIR. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Aaryan earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

The Kollywood action thriller opened to mixed reviews from critics, and among the ticket-buying audience, the initial word of mouth is mixed to decent. The mixed reviews have been taking a toll to some extent, but still, there was an upward trend yesterday. On the opening day, it earned 1.2 crores. On Saturday, day 2, it displayed a jump of 65.83% and earned an estimated 1.99 crores.

Overall, Aaryan has earned an estimated 3.19 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 3.76 crores. Today, it is expected to grow again and earn 2.3-2.5 crores, thus concluding the opening weekend at 5.49-5.69 crore net.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1.2 crores

Day 2 – 1.99 crores

Total – 3.19 crores

Set to record Vishnu Vishal’s 2nd biggest opening weekend post-COVID

With an expected jump on day 3, Aaryan is heading for the opening weekend of 5.49-5.69 crore net at the Indian box office. With this, it will register Vishnu Vishal’s second-biggest opening weekend in the post-COVID era, overtaking FIR, which earned 4.96 crores during its first weekend.

Take a look at the top opening weekend grossers of Vishnu Vishal post-COVID:

Lal Salaam – 9.95 crores FIR – 4.96 crores Gatta Kusthi – 2.65 crores Oho Enthan Baby – 47 lakh

More about the film

The Kollywood action thriller is directed by Praveen K and produced by Vishnu Vishal (Vishnu Vishal Studioz). Released on October 31, the film is reportedly made on a budget of above 15 crores.

