Vishnu Vishal’s brother Rudra made his acting debut with Oho Enthan Baby, a romantic drama released in theatres last month. After a decent run on the big screen, the film is now ready to make its way to your living rooms with an official OTT release date locked in.

When & Where to watch Oho Enthan Baby

Oho Enthan Baby first hit theatres on July 11, 2025. Now, after a month-long theatrical run, the romantic drama is all set for its digital premiere. Netflix has officially announced that the film will start streaming from August 8, 2025. Sharing the news on social media, Netflix wrote, “Open pannaa… oru love story. Romance irukku, twist irukku, drama irukku. Aana, happy ending irukkuma?” (Open it… there’s a love story. There’s romance, there’s a twist, there’s drama. But… will there be a happy ending?)

Interestingly, viewers can watch in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. This move allows the show to reach a wider audience.

What is Oho Enthan Baby about?

The film tells the emotional story of Ashwin, a young filmmaker from a broken family. He meets Meera, a doctor who is also dealing with her past. They fall in love, but problems lead them to break up. Ashwin turns their story into a film script to deal with the pain.

Rudra plays the lead role of Ashwin with natural charm, marking a confident debut in Tamil cinema. Opposite him is Mithila Palkar, known for Little Things, who plays the role of Meera. Their chemistry adds depth to the film’s emotional journey.

Even Aamir Khan Couldn’t Hold Back His Emotions

Interestingly, before the film’s release, Vishnu Vishal revealed that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was the first to watch Oho Enthan Baby. He shared that Aamir was deeply moved by the film and even had tears in his eyes, calling it a much-needed story about modern relationships.

Krishnakumar Ramakumar directed the movie, which features music by Jen Martin. Harish Kannan handled the camera work, and RC Pranav edited the film. In addition to Rudra and Mithila Palkar, the film also features key roles for Vishnu Vishal (who makes a special appearance), Mysskin, Karunakaran, and Nirmal Pillai.

If you enjoy stories with real emotions and strong performances, this one’s worth a watch.

Check out the trailer of Oho Enthan Baby below:

