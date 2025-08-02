Aamir Khan has delivered several massive box office hits throughout his illustrious career. But his widely acclaimed wrestling drama Dangal still stands as the highest-grossing Indian movie of all time globally. Out of Dangal’s worldwide box office total of over 2059 crores, it amassed a staggering 1300 crores in China alone. However, Dangal wasn’t the first Indian film to cross the coveted 100 crore mark in China. Read on to find out which Indian movie did it first and how much it earned there.

The First Indian Film To Gross 100 Crores In China

That Indian film is none other than Rajkumar Hirani’s socially relevant comedy-drama PK, which was released in 2014, two years before Dangal. After three weeks of its release, the film earned over 114 crores in China, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film in China before Dangal took over its record.

Here is what PK earned at the box office against a budget of 90 crores:

PK Box Office Summary

India Gross – ₹489 crores

Overseas – ₹303 crores

Worldwide – ₹792 crores

Out of the overseas figure of 303 crores, more than ₹100 crores came from China alone. So, contrary to popular belief, it wasn’t Dangal but PK that was actually the first Indian film to cross the 100 crore mark at the Chinese box office.

PK – Plot & Cast

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the highly entertaining comedy-drama follows the story of an alien (Aamir Khan) who desperately wants to return to his home planet. While on Earth, he begins to attract attention by asking innocent and thought-provoking questions about human behavior and forms a close bond with a journalist (Anushka Sharma). The film also features Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla, and Sanjay Dutt in key supporting roles, along with a cameo by Ranbir Kapoor.

PK – IMDb Rating & OTT Platform

The film holds a solid IMDb rating of 8.1/10, placing it among the top 250 highest-rated Indian films of all time on the platform. Moreover, the film also won two Filmfare Awards in the Best Screenplay and Best Dialogue categories. As of now, PK is available to stream in India on Netflix.

PK Trailer

