Kannada comedy drama Su From So is achieving new milestones for Sandalwood. It became the first Kannada film since 2023 to hit the 1 million mark in BMS sales. Shaneel Gautham starrer has now emerged as the most profitable Indian film of 2025. Scroll below for a detailed day 8 box office report.

Su From So Box Office Collection Day 8

JP Thuminad’s directorial recorded its biggest day yet again on a regular working Friday. As per Sacnilk, Su From So added 3.75 crores to its box office collection on day 8. The word-of-mouth was spectacular, helping it remain on the same lines as Thursday, which also garnered 3.75 crores.

The net collection in India stands at 23.95 crores, which is approximately 28.26 crores in gross earnings. It is the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2025, almost 164% higher than Ekka, which stands in the #2 place.

Take a look at the box office breakdown of Su From So below:

Week 1: 20.20 crores

Day 8: 3.75 crores

Total: 23.95 crores

What is the Su From So budget?

As per multiple reports, Su From So is mounted at a budget of only 3 crores. In 8 days, it has raked in return on investment of 20.95 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 698.33%.

Su From So is now the most profitable Indian film of 2025. It has surpassed Saiyaara, which registered profits of 545% in 15 days.

Take a look at the top 5 most profitable Indian films of 2025 (movie name | budget | box office collection | ROI%):

Su From So – 3 crore | 23.95 crores | 698.33% Saiyaara – 45 crores | 278 crores | 517.7% Bou Buttu Bhuta – 3 crore | 16.96 crores | 465% Chhaava – 130 crore | 615.39 crore | 373.37% Umbarro – 4 crore | 14.68 crore | 367%

