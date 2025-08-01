Bou Buttu Bhuta, the highest-grossing Odia film of all time, has officially completed 50 days in theatres today. Babushaan Mohanty starrer had emerged as the most profitable Indian film of 2025. Unfortunately, the title has been stolen, and horror-comedy has slipped to the third spot. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

How much has Bou Buttu Bhuta earned at the Indian box office?

As per the last update by producers on July 30, 2025, Bou Buttu Bhuta had accumulated 16.96 crores at the Indian box office. Despite completing over 7 weeks in theatres, the horror comedy is still driving footfalls, which is commendable.

Bou Buttu Bhuta is the highest-grossing Odia film of all time. It stole the #1 spot from Babushaan Mohanty’s 2022 adventure drama, Daman. It concluded its lifetime at 7.50 crores. This means Jagdish Mishra‘s latest directorial has achieved a new milestone, by earning 126% higher collections, a never-seen-before milestone in Odia cinema.

Bou Buttu Bhuta is now the 3rd most profitable Indian film

A few weeks back, Babushaan Mohanty starrer had surpassed Chhaava (373.37%) to become the most profitable film in India. But there have been some stellar entries that have stolen the top 2 spots.

Bollywood blockbuster Saiyaara is the most profitable Indian film, followed by the Kannada film Su From So. Bou Buttu Bhuta has now slipped to the 3rd spot. It has almost wrapped up its box office run, so reclaiming the throne will no longer be possible!

Take a look at the top 3 most profitable Indian films of 2025 below:

Movie Name | Budget | Box Office Collection | Return on Investment

Saiyaara – 45 crores | 278 crores | 517.7%

Su From So – 3 crore | 18.33 crores | 511%

Bou Buttu Bhuta – 3 crore | 16.96 crores | 465%

Bou Buttu Bhuta Box Office Summary

Budget: 3 crores

India net: 16.96 crores

India gross: 20.01 crores

ROI: 465%

Verdict: Super-hit

