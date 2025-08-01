Vijay Deverakonda had made his career-best opening at the worldwide box office! Kingdom has surpassed our expectations as well as debut collection of Liger and Kushi at the global box office. However, it missed entry into the top 5 opening days of 2025 in Telugu cinema. Scroll below for a detailed report!

How much did Kingdom earn on day 1 at the worldwide box office?

As per Sacnilk, Kingdom minted a whopping 33.56 crore gross on its day 1 at the worldwide box office. It earned an estimated 20.06 gross from India, while the remaining 13.50 crore gross came from the overseas markets.

Vijay Deverakonda witnessed his best-ever pre-sales in key overseas markets like the US, and the result is visible — a record-breaking opening! The word-of-mouth is highly positive, so the sky is the limit for this Telugu spy action drama.

Kingdom vs Vijay Deverakonda’s top opening days!

Kingdom has surpassed the worldwide debut of Liger to become Vijay Deverakonda’s highest opener in history. It also went way past his 2023 romantic comedy, Kushi.

Check out Vijay Deverakonda’s highest openers at the worldwide box office (gross collection):

Kingdom: 33.56 crores Liger: 33.12 crores Kushi: 25.85 crores

Kingdom scores 6th best opening in Tollywood cinema

At the worldwide box office, Gowtam Tinnanuri’s directorial has surpassed the opening day collection of Kuberaa and Thandel, among other Tollywood films of 2025. Unfortunately, Kingdom could not enter the top 5 openers.

Take a look at the highest opening days of Telugu films of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Game Changer: 79.18 crores Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 64.74 crores Daaku Maharaaj: 41.20 crores HIT 3: 38 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 35 crores

Kingdom Worldwide Box Office Summary (Day 1)

India net: 17 crores

India gross: 20.06 crores

Overseas gross: 13.50 crores

Worldwide gross: 33.56 crores

