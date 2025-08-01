Vijay Deverakonda has arrived in theatres with his Telugu spy action drama, Kingdom. Gowtam Tinnanuri’s directorial enjoyed massive pre-release hype, which very well converted into footfalls. It has now scored the biggest opening day of all time for our Rowdy. Scroll below for the day 1 box office collection.

How much did Kingdom earn on day 1?

As per the official figures, Kingdom earned 17 crores on day 1. This includes 16.25 crores from the Telugu belt, while the remaining is from Tamil. It marked the biggest opening in the career of Vijay Deverakonda. His Indian sports masala, Liger, now moves to the second spot, with collections of 15.95 crores. The earnings are impressive and call for celebration!

Take a look at Vijay Deverakonda’s top 3 openings at the Indian box office (net collection):