Son Of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, opened to underwhelming numbers at the Indian box office. Being a sequel to a successful comedy film, the biggie was expected to clock a good start, but due to low buzz in the pre-release phase, it just couldn’t unleash its true potential. Also, it got impacted due to several successful films running alongside in the Hindi belt. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

Opens to mixed response

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the family entertainer released yesterday (August 1) and received mixed to negative reviews from critics. Compared to the predecessor, it is said to be a downgrade due to a lack of genuinely funny moments. Speaking about word-of-mouth among the ticket-buying audience, it is mostly mixed, which isn’t a good sign.

Son Of Sardaar 2 registers an underwhelming day 1 at the Indian box office

Son Of Sardaar 2 had an occupancy of just 23% throughout the day, with night shows saving it from an embarrassing collection. As per estimates, the film earned 8 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1, which is lower than the predecessor.

For those who don’t know, Son Of Sardaar opened at 10.72 crore net in 2012 and that too in a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Before the release, the sequel was expected to earn 15 crores at least on the opening day, but due to poor promotional assets, it failed to build the required buzz.

On the opening day, Son Of Sardaar 2 also faced the competition from Dhadak 2, Saiyaara, and Mahavatar Narsimha. The picture will remain the same throughout this weekend. Let’s see how the Ajay Devgn starrer picks up.

Lowest opener among Ajay Devgn’s post-COVID sequels

With a start of just 8 crores, the Son Of Sardaar sequel has pulled off the lowest opening among Ajay Devgn’s sequels in the post-COVID era. His Drishyam 2 opened at an impressive 15.38 crores, while Raid 2 also clocked a solid start of 19.71 crores. His latest is last on this list.

Day 1 collection of Ajay Devgn’s post-COVID sequels (highest to lowest):

Raid 2 – 19.71 crores Drishyam 2 – 15.38 crores Son Of Sardaar 2 – 8 crores

