Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are all set to lock horns with Rajinikanth’s Coolie with Spy Universe’s action biggie War 2. However, despite this huge clash between the two superstars, things are favorable for HR and Jr NTR. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the Spy Universe biggie is aiming to set three huge records set by Stree 2.

For the unversed, Stree 2 was also released on the Independence Day weekend last year, and it turned into one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian Cinema. Now, it would be interesting to see if it passes the baton to the Spy Universe!

War 2 VS Stree 2

Stree 2 has made huge records and enjoyed a phenomenal run at the box office so much so, that it did not surrender below the 1 crore mark for continuous 42 days. It would be interesting to see if War 2 touches this record along with Coolie clashing at the box office.

Check out the three records, Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR’s War 2 needs to break.

Biggest August Film

Stree 2 with a collection of 567.5 crore in its lifetime is the highest grossing film that was released in the month of August and this record might be aimed by War 2.

Highest Opening Hindi Film Of The Year

Stree 2 with an opening of 64.8 crore in India and $9.1 million collection globally made an all-time record for the opening day. It would be interesting to War 2 beats these numbers.

500 Crore Profit

Stree 2 made a profit of over 500 crore. The film was made on a budget of 60 crore and churned out a profit of 567.5 crore against a lifetime collection of 627.50 crore. However, budget of War 2 is not known but surpassing 500 crore for a film this big, it is an impossible task.

