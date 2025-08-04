It’s going to be a clash of the titans as Coolie and War 2 arrive in theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025. The pre-release battle has begun, as the trailers were unveiled last week. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s duo dominates Rajinikanth starrer with much higher views in the first 24 hours on YouTube. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Coolie Trailer Views in 24 hours on YouTube

Not only was the promo power-packed, but it also elated fans with a star-studded cast that included Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, and Shruti Haasan, among others. In the first 24 hours, Coolie amassed a viewership of 23.2 million on YouTube from the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi belts. It gained 1.1 million likes, which is a hint enough of the high anticipation around the Tamil action thriller.

War 2 Trailer Views in 24 hours

Released on July 25, 2025, the War 2 trailer also left fans eagerly waiting for the Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan face-off. Kiara Advani‘s action sequences and bikini sequences continue to create noise on the internet.

In the first 24 hours on YouTube, the War 2 trailer gained a viewership of 54.4 million. It registered the highest views in the Hindi language (26 million) followed by Telugu (22 million) and Tamil (6.4 million).

Coolie vs War 2 trailer verdict

Clearly, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR led War 2 won the race with a whopping 134% higher views in the first 24 hours on YouTube.

In fact, it is also dominating BMS likes. On one hand, Ayan Mukerji‘s directorial has registered likes of a staggering 472.9K on the ticket booking platform. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth starrer is lagging behind with 318.4K interests.

In the international circuit, Coolie is leading the race. It has sold $1.06 million worth of premiere pre-sales. But War 2 is underwhelming with only $178K advance booking in North America for the premiere shows.

Only time will tell who eventually emerges victorious in this box office battle.

