Pranav Mohanlal’s horror thriller, Dies Irae, is being hailed as one of the brilliantly done thrillers in Mollywood in recent times. In two days, the film has crossed the 10 crore mark at the Indian box office and the 25 crore mark worldwide. In fact, it is on of the way to hit some big milestones on day 3 itself!

Pranav Mohanlal Competes With Father Mohanlal!

Pranav Mohanlal is competing with his father Mohanlal and has already hit his opening record, delivering an opening higher than Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam, pushing it out of the top 3 Malayalam openers of 2025. Now, the film is moving towards the next milestone!

Dies Irae Box Office Day 2

On the second day, Saturday, November 1, Dies Irae registered a net collection of 5.7 crore at the box office. This is a jump of almost 21.2% from the previous day, which was also the opening day. On day 2, the horror thriller registered an occupancy of 64.2% in the theaters.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of Pranav Mohanlal’s horror thriller.

Day 1: 4.7 crore

Day 2: 5.7 crore

Total: 10.4 crore

All Set For 100% Budget Recovery

The film is reportedly mounted on a budget of 12 crore, and it is now very close to achieving 100% budget recovery. It will then enter the profit-making zone, and it will be interesting to see if the film enters the most profitable Malayalam films of 2025. The film is only 1.6 crore away from 100% budget recovery.

Dies Irae Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film after 2 days.

India Net Collection: 10.4 crore

India Gross Collection: 12.27 crore

Budget: 12 crore

Budget Recovery: 86%

Overseas Gross Collection: 13.3 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 25.57 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

