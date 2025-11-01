Pranav Mohanlal’s horror thriller Dies Irae has opened well at the box office despite a lot of competition from regional films. Interestingly, he broke his father’s monopoly at the Malayalam box office, claiming one of the top spots in the list of the biggest opening Malayalam films of the year in India.

Pranav Mohanlal Pushes Hridayapoorvam Out Of Top 3

Before Pranav Mohanlal‘s arrival, his father Mohanlal was claiming the top 3 spots in the list of the biggest Malayalam openers of 2025. With son’s arrival, Mohanlal’s own Hridayapoorvam, with an opening of 3.25 crore, took an exit from the top 3.

Dies Irae Box Office Day 1

On the opening day, Friday, October 31, Dies Irae earned 4.5 crore at the box office in India. It registered an occupancy of 46.2% in the theaters on the opening day. It would be interesting to see if the film manages to mark a few more milestones over the weekend.

Check out the top 5 Malayalam openers of 2025 at the box office (India Net Collections).

L2: Empuraan: 21 crore Thudarum: 5.30 crore Dies Irae: 4.5 crore Hridayapoorvam: 3.25 crore Bazooka: 3.2 crore

How Much Dies Irae Need To Earn To Become A Hit?

Dies Irae is mounted on a budget of around 24 crore at the box office and on the opening day, the horror thriller has recovered around 18.7% of its entire budget on day 1. In order to earn a hit status at the box office, the film needs to earn 48 crore in total.

Dies Irae Box Office Summary

India Net Collection: 4.5 crore

India Gross Collection: 5.31 crore

Budget: 24 crore

Budget Recovery: 18.7%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

