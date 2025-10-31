The latest Malayalam horror thriller film, Dies Irae, has finally hit the theaters, coinciding with Halloween. The film stars Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role and is produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth under Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios. Viewers are actively attending the shows and sharing their first-day reactions on X (formerly Twitter). Interestingly, most moviegoers agree that the movie gave a powerful and chilling experience.

Dies Irae Audience Reactions on X

One viewer who attended the late-night premiere said the movie was another solid work from Rahul Sadasivan. He mentioned that the story moves slowly but keeps the audience hooked with its intense atmosphere and visuals, calling it a must-watch for horror lovers.

Another user wrote that this is Rahul’s best movie so far and Pranav’s strongest performance till date. He added it ranks among the finest Malayalam horror films he’s seen.

Many praised the technical work and music. A fan shared, “#DiesIrae what a movie🥵🔥 Enna Padam aada uvve eduth vechekkunne @rahul_madking 🤯🔥 @impranavlal career Beast performance.”

Some compared it to Bramayugam, saying, “If Mammootty gets the state award for Bramayugam, Pranav deserves the National award for Dies Irae 🙌.”

If Mammootty gets the state award for Bramayugam, Pranav deserves the National award for Dies Irae. 🙌#DiesIrae #Mammootty — Ragnar Lothbrok (@_RagnerLothbrok) October 31, 2025

A reviewer summed up the movie as, “A spine chilling🥶, near perfect horror experience. Pranav delivers his career best act🔥, Supporting cast👌.

Technically toptier. Every dept fires on all cylinders, esp sound & music💥. The climax feels a bit rushed, but the chills never fade. MadKing strikes again🔥”

#DiesIrae

A spine chilling🥶, near perfect horror experience. Pranav delivers his career best act🔥, Supporting cast👌.

Technically toptier. Every dept fires on all cylinders, esp sound & music💥.

The climax feels a bit rushed, but the chills never fade.

MadKing strikes again🔥 pic.twitter.com/MvYr0cwzh2 — ABHI (@_abhi__jith) October 31, 2025

One user described the movie as a “cinematic powerhouse”. He penned down, “A cinematic powerhouse! Gripping, haunting, and masterfully crafted — every department delivers perfection. Rahul’s twist is pure genius, Christo’s score is chilling brilliance, and Pranav Mohanlal proves he’s here to stay. PEAK THEATRICAL SAMBHAVAM! 🔥”.

#DiesIrae (2025) 🎃 A cinematic powerhouse! Gripping, haunting, and masterfully crafted — every department delivers perfection. Rahul’s twist is pure genius, Christo’s score is chilling brilliance, and Pranav Mohanlal proves he’s here to stay. PEAK THEATRICAL SAMBHAVAM! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/l2xrJtRWZN — Mohan Babu (@mohanbabuavp) October 31, 2025

Another user gave a balanced opinion and wrote, “Nice Title & Justified. Sound Effects, Visuals, Editing, Color Tone, Art Work Top Notch. Neat Perf frm Pranav. Gibin & Jaya Kurup Superb. Okayish 1st Hlf & Gud 2nd. Thr r couple of terrific horror seq. Film Deserves A WATCH for its Technical Brilliance & Presentation.”

#DiesIrae – Nice Title & Justified. Sound Effects, Visuals, Editing, Color Tone, Art Work Top Notch. Neat Perf frm Pranav. Gibin & Jaya Kurup Superb. Okayish 1st Hlf & Gud 2nd. Thr r couple of terrific horror seq. Film Deserves A WATCH for its Technical Brilliance & Presentation! — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) October 31, 2025

Final Verdict

From the early buzz, Dies Irae seems to have struck a chord with both critics and audiences. Rahul Sadasivan’s direction and Pranav Mohanlal’s performance are being praised widely, and the film’s sound and visuals make it a memorable horror experience.

Dies Irae is a gripping and well-made horror film that delivers both scares and substance. A must-watch for those who love atmospheric thrillers.

