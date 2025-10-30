After its massive theatrical success, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 is now ready to arrive on streaming. Fans had been eagerly waiting for its digital release ever since the film hit the big screens and turned into a blockbuster. Recently, Prime Video made a big announcement about the film’s online premiere, but it didn’t quite go as fans expected.

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Streaming Details

The announcement of its early OTT release, only four weeks after its theatrical premiere, surprised both fans and trade experts. Many wondered why the film was being released on digital platforms while still performing strongly in cinemas.

The platform confirmed that Kantara Chapter 1 will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 31. The film will be available in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages. However, viewers were surprised to see that the Hindi version was missing from the initial release lineup.

This created disappointment among North Indian audiences who had been waiting to watch the film in their preferred language on OTT. Kantara Hindi market fans commented on the announcement post, asking for an update on the digital release of the dubbed version.

The movie, written, directed, and acted by Rishab Shetty, was released in theaters on October 2 and became a massive success within days. It is one of the biggest blockbusters of 2025 and continues to perform well even after weeks of release.

Why the Hindi Version Is Missing

Producer Chaluve Gowda explained in an interview with IndiaToday that the early digital release was part of an old deal signed almost three years ago. He shared that only the South Indian language versions would be available for now, while the Hindi version will stream after eight weeks.

He also mentioned that shorter OTT gaps have now become a common trend in the South Indian film industry. “Before COVID, it used to be eight weeks for all films. Post-COVID, even big releases like Coolie are arriving on OTT after four weeks across all languages, including Hindi,” he said.

Even with the missing Hindi version on OTT, Kantara Chapter 1 continues to make its mark across all platforms. Viewers can now enjoy the action thriller in their preferred regional languages at home and in theaters, while the Hindi version is available exclusively on big screens. Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi dubbed will soon stream on Prime Video after completing 8 8-week theatrical run.

Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer

